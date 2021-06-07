MARKET NEWS

Buy Mastek: target of Rs 2404: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mastek has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2404 in its research report dated June 04, 2021.

June 07, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Mastek


Strong growth momentum in the UK public sector would continue in FY2022E led by higher client mining, new logo additions, robust deal pipeline, improving deal sizes and possibilities to expand relationships to other departments. Management aims to maintain EBITDA margins at 20-22% (21.2% in FY2021) despite investments in technological capabilities and sales leadership team. Mastek is expected to clock a strong growth of 24% in FY2022E, led by strong growth momentum in UK public sector, strong deal wins, traction for Could technologies and strong recovery in the UK private business during H2FY2022.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Mastek with a revised PT of Rs. 2,400, given strong earnings growth potential, improving order size and M&A opportunity.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Mastek #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:57 pm

