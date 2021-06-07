Buy Mastek: target of Rs 2404: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Mastek

Strong growth momentum in the UK public sector would continue in FY2022E led by higher client mining, new logo additions, robust deal pipeline, improving deal sizes and possibilities to expand relationships to other departments. Management aims to maintain EBITDA margins at 20-22% (21.2% in FY2021) despite investments in technological capabilities and sales leadership team. Mastek is expected to clock a strong growth of 24% in FY2022E, led by strong growth momentum in UK public sector, strong deal wins, traction for Could technologies and strong recovery in the UK private business during H2FY2022.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Mastek with a revised PT of Rs. 2,400, given strong earnings growth potential, improving order size and M&A opportunity.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More