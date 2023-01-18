English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Results live: HUL Q3 expectations
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mastek; target of Rs 2180: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Mastek has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2180 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 18, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Mastek


    Mastek’s Q3 was weaker than expected on dollar organic growth (down 1.7% q/q, 4.8% y/y) but the order backlog was a strong $206m, reflecting good deals won in Q3. Meta Soft was fully integrated in Q3, and is likely to boost US growth in FY24 (lower organically in Q3). Overall, Mastek should return to growth in Q4 and cross-currency along with greater utilisation would help it regain margin momentum.



    Outlook


    We retain our FY24e/FY25e EBIT but lower other income leading to a ~4% cut in EPS. The TP we accordingly revise to Rs.2,180 (16.5x FY25e) from Rs.2280 earlier.

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mastek - 18 -01-2023 - anand

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Mastek #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 18, 2023 12:01 pm