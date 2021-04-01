English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mastek: target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mastek has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated March 31, 2021.

Broker Research
April 01, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Mastek


The management is confident of maintaining sustainable strong growth momentum in the UK public sector and Evosys business in FY2022E. It sees strong traction in UK public sector for the digital transformation initiatives post Brexit. Mastek has successfully closed deals in both short-term and long-term digital projects with the UK government. We expect a strong recovery in order backlog in Q4FY2021, given recent deal signings with HMRC. Mastek is expected to deliver a strong revenue growth of 20% in FY2022E, led by strong growth momentum in public sector, healthy deal wins, cross-sell opportunities, traction for Evosys and a recovery in the US business.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Mastek with a PT of Rs. 1,400 on a favourable risk-reward balance. Net cash is at ~17% of its current market capitalisation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Mastek #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 1, 2021 02:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.