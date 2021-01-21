MARKET NEWS

Buy Mastek: target of Rs 1300 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mastek has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated January 18, 2021.

January 21, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Mastek


Current Group CEO Mr. John Owen has relinquished role as on January 18, 2021; Mr. Ashank Desai will be interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed. Mastek has appointed one of the top US recruitment firm to search for a CEO, who would drive the company’s growth in the US markets given rising spends on technologies and traction for its Cloud offerings. Management confident of sustainable growth momentum in UK business given its track record of executing large projects for the UK government, multi-layer relationships in accounts and a strong deal pipeline.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Mastek with a revised PT of Rs. 1,300; recent drop of over 20% in stock provides long-term investors good entry point.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Mastek #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 21, 2021 04:44 pm

