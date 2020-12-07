Buy Mastek: Target Of Rs 1200 : Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research repor on Mastek

Mastek is expected to maintain its strong growth momentum in Q3FY2021 despite furloughs, on a strong show by the UK public-sector business, growth in the US business and robust growth in Evosys business. Strong growth in the UK public business would be led by expansion of existing accounts and addition of new logos, while Evosys business growth will be driven by Oracle Cloud and providing end-to-end services with combined capability. We assume that a strong exit in FY2021E and anticipated recovery in UK private sector would create a strong platform to drive revenue growth in FY2022E. The management believes margins to be at 18-20% in FY2022.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Mastek Limited (Mastek) with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 1,200 as risk-reward ratio remains favourable. Cash & cash equivalents represent 18% of market capitalisation.

