Buy Mastek; target of Rs 1150: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Mastek

After many quarters Mastek regained growth. Its Q2 $55.1m revenue was up 8.5% q/q, 5.3% in constant currency, delivered by twin powers of Mastekorg (up 8.2% q/q) and Evosys (up 9.1% q/q).Strength in the UK government stays with resilience being built through scale. The EBIT margin was 18.3% (up 359bps q/q, 883bps y/y), to be defended despite wage hikes if growth sustains. The backlog was $128m, up 26% q/q, 43% y/y.

Outlook

We raise our FY21e/22e (and target) ~4%, retaining our Buy on 10% FY22e FCF yield.

