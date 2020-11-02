Buy Mastek; target of Rs 1040: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Mastek

Company delivered a strong set of numbers in Q2FY21, led by strong growth in both the UK and US businesses and accelerated growth in the Oracle services business; EBITDA margin expanded by 348 bps q-o-q to 21.1%; order-booking grew 22% q-o-q. Management expects H2FY2021 to be better than H1FY2021, led by a strong order book, continued growth in UK government projects and higher demand for cloud-related services; Evosys order-book was up by over 65% y-o-y. The stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of 10x its FY2023E EPS; net cash represents 21% of its current market capitalisation.

Outlook

We recommend a Buy rating on Mastek Limited with a price target (PT) of Rs. 1,040 as risk-reward balance remains favourable.

