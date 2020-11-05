172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mastek-target-of-rs-1040-sharekhan-2-6071221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mastek: target of Rs 1040: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mastek recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1040 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Mastek


Company delivered a strong set of numbers in Q2FY21, led by strong growth in both the UK and US businesses and accelerated growth in the Oracle services business; EBITDA margin expanded by 348 bps q-o-q to 21.1%; order-booking grew 22% q-o-q. Management expects H2FY2021 to be better than H1FY2021, led by a strong order book, continued growth in UK government projects and higher demand for cloud-related services; Evosys order-book was up by over 65% y-o-y. The stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of 10x its FY2023E EPS; net cash represents 21% of its current market capitalisation.



Outlook


We recommend a Buy rating on Mastek Limited with a price target (PT) of Rs. 1,040 as risk-reward balance remains favourable.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Buy #Mastek #Recommendations #Sharekhan

