Buy Mastek; target of Rs 1015: ICICI Direct

Mastek’s revenues increased 5.3% QoQ (in CC terms) and by 8.5% QoQ (in reported terms) to US$55.1 million. The increase in revenues was led by Evosys acquisition (up 8.8% QoQ) and 8.3% QoQ growth in organic revenues. EBIT margin expansion of 359 bps QoQ to 18.3% was mainly led by 140 bps expansion in gross margins and rationalisation of SG&A expenses. Mastek’s 12-month order book improved 25.9% QoQ to US$127.5 million. The company has also added 37 new clients taking total to 542 clients. Mastek has reduced debt by ~Rs 32 crore QoQ to Rs 253 crore and declared a dividend of Rs 5.5/share. The company sold its stake in Majesco (US) at US$32.3 million (~Rs 235.8 crore) on October 19, 2020.

The company has a healthy order book and is witnessing an improving deal pipeline in the cloud. In addition, vendor consolidation in US retail, winning large multi-million annuity type of deals, access to larger market & deals via consortium, inorganic expansion and market share gains are expected to drive the company’s long term growth. Further, stable margins and healthy balance sheet prompt us to remain positive on the stock. Hence, we maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1015/share (11x FY23E EPS).

