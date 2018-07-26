App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mastek, says Siddharth Sedani

We expect a gradual margin expansion in sync with revenue growth. Majesco stake contributes Rs 90 a share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Siddharth Sedani

Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

Mastek is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The company and its subsidiaries are providers of vertically focused enterprise technology

solutions. The company specializes in developing, maintaining and managing digital solutions for clients in government, health, retail and financial services.

Mastek reported revenue of $36.1m, up 4 percent QoQ (~6.7 percent in Constant Currency dollar terms). It ended Q1 FY19 with a 12-month order book of $75m, up 40 percent YoY. The EBITDA margin came at 12.7 percent, up 60 bps YoY.

The tax rate has moved lower toward 22 percent (tax rates are lower in all three regions: the US, the UK, and India). This and currency movements lead to a further increase in FY19e earnings by 9 percent and FY20e (estimated) by 12 percent.

Siddharth Sedani
Siddharth Sedani
Vice President - Equity Advisory|Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

The TAIS Tech investments are now largely complete; hence, we expect a gradual margin expansion in sync with revenue growth. Majesco stake contributes Rs 90 a share.

We factor into our estimates primarily the favorable exchange rate and tax rate benefits, resulting in higher earnings.

Given the persistently greater growth, we continue to value the business at 15x FY20e EPS of 42.60 and its investment in Majesco US at a 10 percent discount to its market cap ($270m), contributing Rs 90 of our target of Rs 730.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 03:27 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.