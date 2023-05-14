English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy MAS Financial Services; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAS Financial Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 14, 2023 / 12:31 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on MAS Financial Services

    MASFIN’s 4QFY23 PAT rose 23% YoY to INR556m. NII grew 36% YoY to ~INR1.3b, while opex at INR381m grew 30% YoY. PPOP rose 39% YoY to INR887m. FY23 PAT grew 28% YoY to ~INR2m (PY: INR1.6b). Credit costs grew 28% QoQ to INR182m (est. INR119m). Total Covidrelated provisions stood at ~0.3% of on-book assets. 4QFY23 disbursements grew 27% YoY/12% QOQ to ~INR25b. FY23 disbursements surged 50% YoY to INR91.3b (PY: INR60.8b). Asset quality improved QoQ, with GS3/NS3 at 2.15%/1.5%. In MSME and SME lending, MASFIN is relatively better than its peers. Capital adequacy and liquidity on the balance sheet remained healthy.

    Outlook

    We increase our FY25E EPS by ~4% to factor in higher loan growth  Maintain BUY with a TP of INR900 (premised on 2.5x FY25E BV).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    MAS Financial Services - 12 -05 - 2023 -moti

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #MAS Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 14, 2023 12:30 am