App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MAS Financial Services; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAS Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated May 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on MAS Financial Services


Consol. PAT grew 28% YoY to INR416m (4% miss), driven by healthy AUM growth and stable asset quality, offset by margin compression. While operating profit was in line with estimates, higher credit costs and tax rate resulted in marginal PAT miss. Disbursement growth was 9% YoY v/s 30%+ YoY in the past two quarters. Consol. AUM grew 8% QoQ/29% YoY to INR55.6b. MEL and SME lending continued to drive loan growth (+30% YoY each). Interestingly, the 2W loan book declined 9% sequentially as disbursements in this segment were calibrated. Total income grew 20% YoY to INR1.02b vs AUM growth of 29% YoY. NIM compression of 70bp YoY was driven by higher cost of funds (+15bp YoY to 8.56%) and increase in leverage (debt/equity up from 2.5x to 3.1x YoY).


Outlook


We estimate ~25%+ AUM CAGR over FY19-22, with largely stable margins and healthy asset quality, resulting in RoA (on AUM)/RoE of 2.9%/19% in FY20/21. Our FY20-21 estimates are largely unchanged. Reiterate Buy with TP of INR700 (3x FY21E BVPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 9, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #Buy #MAS Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Aithey Aa from Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzle in this gro ...

Ayushmann Khurrana announces a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, deets ...

SOTY 2: Check out Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's fashi ...

Guess Who: This popular Bollywood filmmaker is hosting rave parties to ...

Cannes Film Festival: Sylvester Stallone's Rambo V has a French connec ...

Rahul Gandhi's lookalike gains 20 kg, changes hairstyle to NOT look li ...

RBSE 5th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Declares Class 5th Result at raj ...

Aaliya is My First Name, Salman Khan Suggested Me to Change It, Says K ...

May 2019: Best Infographics of the Month

Jon Snow and Arya Stark Are in Love in Original 'Game of Thrones' Draf ...

Home to Six Offshore Casinos With Live Gaming Options, Goa Expects to ...

North Korea Fires 2 Short-range Missiles in Second Test in a Week; Seo ...

'You Pay IAF as Low as Rs 744': In Warship Rebuttal, Cong Attacks Modi ...

Mysore Woman Gang Raped by Four Unidentified Men; Boyfriend Bludgeoned ...

'Khichdi' Govt will Lead to Anarchy, Instability, Insecurity: PM 's La ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

At Narendra Modi's charged Delhi rally, anti-AAP mood of crowd, aim to ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

'Don't relish doing this but have no choice': House Judiciary charges ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.