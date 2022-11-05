Buy MAS Financial Services; target of Rs 1060: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on MAS Financial Services
MAS Financial Services (MASFIN)’s PAT rose 28% YoY to INR491m (in line) in 2QFY23. NII grew 48% YoY to INR1.2b (7% beat). PPOP rose 28% YoY to INR775m (in line) during the quarter. PAT grew 27% YoY to INR956m in 1HFY23 (PY: INR752m). Disbursements surged 75% YoY to INR441b in 1HFY23 (PY: INR252b). Credit costs grew 35% YoY to INR121m (est. INR99m). Total COVIDrelated provisions stood at INR219m (~0.4% of on-book assets). In 2QFY23, disbursements grew 5% QoQ and 53% YoY to ~INR22.6b. Asset quality was stable QoQ, with GS3/NS3 at 2.3%/1.6%. In MSME and SME lending, MASFIN remains relatively better placed than its peers. Capital adequacy and liquidity on the Balance Sheet remained healthy.
Outlook
Maintain BUY with a TP of INR1,060 (premised on 3.5x FY24E BV).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.