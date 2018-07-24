App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki, target Rs 10,700: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to 9600 with a stop loss below 9400 for a target of 10500 levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Alto | 2,58,539 | Rs 2.64 lakh ex-showroom: Retaining its top position in the auto sales game, the Maruti Alto is the most popular car in India. With sales of about 2.5 lakh units, the car's year-on-year growth was close to 13 percent. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki India website)
Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

Maruti Suzuki India is in major long-term uptrend forming higher tops and higher bottoms. In the month December 2017 stock hit high of 9996 and then corrected down to 8255 levels. Looking at weekly chart stock has formed a double bottom pattern.

The rally from lower levels has been on above average volumes and long bullish candles indicating buying participation in the stock. For the last couple of weeks, the stock had been trading in a narrow range and formed bullish pole and flag pattern above the double bottom breakout level.

On Monday, the stock witnessed strong momentum and good volumes given a breakout from flag pattern. Daily MACD line has given positive crossover with its average suggesting start of a fresh uptrend in the stock.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to 9600 with a stop loss below 9400 for a target of 10500 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:01 am

tags #Stocks Views

