English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 9000: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9000 in its research report dated May 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    Maruti’s 4QFY22 EBITDA margin at 9.1% (+240bps QoQ, PLe: 7.7%) surprised positively led by benign RM costs and operating leverage coming from recovering volumes. Current order book stands at ~320k units of which 40% is for CNG models. Newly launched Baleno has order book of ~80k units since Feb22 and we believe this could add incremental volumes over the year. However, chip shortage situation remains dynamic along with commodity inflation which will restrict volumes and margins in the near-term. Since FY20 Maruti’s market share contracted by 800bps to 43% currently. Nevertheless management highlighted that 2022 will be a strong year in terms of new launches (half of which are expected to be in the SUV space) and this will address gaps in its product portfolio.


    Outlook


    We raise our revenue estimates by 4/5% for FY23/24E to factor in volume growth led by new model launches. But our margin estimate contracts by 50/100bps for FY23/24E, considering commodity inflation after the Russia-Ukraine war. Maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of Rs 9,000 at 28x FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 10:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.