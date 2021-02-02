Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 9000: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti reported an in-line 3QFY21 with PAT at Rs 19.4bn (+24% YoY), driven by 13% YoY growth in revenue and higher other income. However, the EBITDA margin at 9.5% was below estimates (vs. expectation of 10.2%). We remain enthused by Maruti’s strong demand outlook, with pending orders of 215k units, and believe the commodity headwinds will be partially offset by - (1) rising utilisation levels as we expect double-digit demand growth (15%) in FY22-23E (2) price hikes and (3) normalising product mix over FY22-23E as demand revives.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY. Our target price is revised marginally lower to Rs 9,000 (at 27x FY23E EPS) as we trim our estimates over FY22-23E.

