Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 9000: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9000 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki


Maruti reported an in-line 3QFY21 with PAT at Rs 19.4bn (+24% YoY), driven by 13% YoY growth in revenue and higher other income. However, the EBITDA margin at 9.5% was below estimates (vs. expectation of 10.2%). We remain enthused by Maruti’s strong demand outlook, with pending orders of 215k units, and believe the commodity headwinds will be partially offset by - (1) rising utilisation levels as we expect double-digit demand growth (15%) in FY22-23E (2) price hikes and (3) normalising product mix over FY22-23E as demand revives.



Outlook


Reiterate BUY. Our target price is revised marginally lower to Rs 9,000 (at 27x FY23E EPS) as we trim our estimates over FY22-23E.
What is your view on Maruti Suzuki?


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 2, 2021 12:38 pm

