English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8803 LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8803 in its research report dated April 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    LKP Research's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    MSIL reported a better margin performance in the quarter on lower input costs and discounts. The demand is going quite strong driven by personal mobility theme, first time buyers, new variant launches and CNG variants. Going forward, with supply issues getting resolved sooner or later, we believe that the strong order book, newer launches, digitization of sales, expanding dealer network, higher capacity utilization rates and price hikes should trigger a superior volume and margin profile in the ensuing years. An aggressive EV+ Hybrid plan of the management led by Rs104 bn capex at Gujarat towards these models entails a big bang entry of MSIL in 2025 in the EV+ Hybrid domain.


    Outlook


    With ability to combat competition coming from EV shift and opening up of rural markets which were severely impacted by Covid Wave #2, company is poised for a healthy growth here-on. Despite the short to mid-term issues, we remain sanguine on the stock with a target of Rs8,803


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #LKP Research #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 10:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.