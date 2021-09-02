MARKET NEWS

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8600: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8600 in its research report dated September 01, 2021.

September 02, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Maruti Suzuki


Longer lead times to affect semiconductor supplies for Q2/Q3FY22: Our discussion with industry experts indicates lead times for automotive chips have increased notably from normal levels of 8-12 weeks to 36-40 weeks currently, mainly due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases and restrictions in the Asian countries that are part of the supply chain. Chip shortages are expected to persist in Q2/Q3FY22 and supplies are expected to improve in a staggered manner. Lead times are likely to decrease to 18-20 weeks by Q4FY22 and may come down to normal 8-12 weeks by FY23-end (Report). MSIL has a healthy order book of over 150,000 units, and supply-related constraints remain the only challenge in the near term. We reduce our volume expectation for MSIL by 15% to 1.64mn units in FY22E, implying 12% growth.




Outlook


We reduce FY22/23 volume growth estimates by 15%/7% but retain the FY24 forecast. Following the revision, we expect revenue/earnings CAGR of 24%/61% over FY22-24E. We lower our Sep’22 TP to Rs8,600 (Rs9,000 earlier), based on 28x core P/E and net cash/share of Rs1,541. Our core P/E is backed by a DCF model.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations
first published: Sep 2, 2021 05:56 pm

