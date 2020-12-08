PlusFinancial Times
Buy Maruti Suzuki: target of Rs 8500 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8500 in its research report dated December 07, 2020.

Dec 8, 2020 / 02:21 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Maruti Suzuki


We maintain our Buy rating on Maruti Suzuki Limited (MSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 8,500, factoring earnings upgrade on better sector outlook. MSL is likely to be beneficiary of buoyant demand in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, driven by rising demand in tier 2 and 3 cities, and rural areas. MSL is expected to sustain its dominant market share, aided by its strong product portfolio and positioning, brand appeal, and ability to launch new models frequently. We expect MSL’s earnings to grow strongly by 44.5% and 19.5% in FY2022E and FY2023E, respectively, driven by 20.7% revenue CAGR (FY2021E-FY2023E) and 300 bps improvement in EBITDA margin.


Outlook


The stock is valued at P/E multiple of 24.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.4x its FY2023 estimates. Our revised PT of Rs. 8,500, giving an upside of further 10% from current levels. We recommend Buy rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 8, 2020 02:21 pm

