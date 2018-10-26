App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 04:56 PM IST

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8484: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8484 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Adj. revenue grew 2% YoY to INR222.3b (in-line) in 2QFY19, led by a 3.7% increase in realizations to INR458.6k (our estimate: ~INR455.6k). Volumes, however, declined 1.5% YoY in the quarter. Adj. EBITDA margin came in at 14.5% (our estimate: 14.2%, -40bp QoQ, -240bp YoY), as the impact of higher discounts (+80bp QoQ) was offset by mix. Management indicated that there was only ~45bp QoQ impact from FX. Adj. PAT declined ~15% YoY to INR21b (our estimate: INR20.1b). 1HFY19 revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 13.7%/9.5%/0.9%, implying residual growth of 7.3%/-1.1%/-0.6% in 2HFY19.


Outlook


We cut our FY19/20 consol. EPS by 4-6% to factor in lower volumes and a higher tax rate. The stock trades at 25.3x/20.1x FY19E/20E EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR8,484 (22.5x Sep’20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

