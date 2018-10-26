Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8484: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Adj. revenue grew 2% YoY to INR222.3b (in-line) in 2QFY19, led by a 3.7% increase in realizations to INR458.6k (our estimate: ~INR455.6k). Volumes, however, declined 1.5% YoY in the quarter. Adj. EBITDA margin came in at 14.5% (our estimate: 14.2%, -40bp QoQ, -240bp YoY), as the impact of higher discounts (+80bp QoQ) was offset by mix. Management indicated that there was only ~45bp QoQ impact from FX. Adj. PAT declined ~15% YoY to INR21b (our estimate: INR20.1b). 1HFY19 revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 13.7%/9.5%/0.9%, implying residual growth of 7.3%/-1.1%/-0.6% in 2HFY19.

Outlook

We cut our FY19/20 consol. EPS by 4-6% to factor in lower volumes and a higher tax rate. The stock trades at 25.3x/20.1x FY19E/20E EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR8,484 (22.5x Sep’20E EPS).

