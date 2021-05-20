MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8450 in its research report dated April 28, 2021.

Broker Research
May 20, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki


MSIL’s 4QFY21 operating performance was impacted by higher commodity costs, partially offset by price hikes and lower discounts. Near-term challenges (of COVID-19 and commodity) notwithstanding, there are drivers in place for sustained volume and margin recovery from 2HFY22E. We lower our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 11%/3% to factor in some negative impact of the COVID-led lockdown on volumes as well as higher cost.



Outlook


Maintain Buy with a TP of INR8,450/share (27x Mar’23E consolidated EPS). The stock trades at 27.8x/21x FY22E/FY23E consolidated EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR8,450/share (27x Mar’23E consolidated EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: May 20, 2021 03:24 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.