Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8150 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8150 in its research report dated December 14, 2020.

December 15, 2020 / 02:30 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki


We met the management of Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) to get an update on the evolving demand scenario, supply-side issues, cost headwinds, etc. The management is cautiously optimistic about demand. However, cost headwinds are material and the company is looking to dilute it through lower discounts, operating leverage, and price rises.



Outlook


Maintain Buy, with a TP of INR8,150/share (~25x Mar'23E consolidated EPS), a 15% discount to its five-year average P/E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


TAGS: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Dec 15, 2020 02:30 pm

