Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8150 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

We met the management of Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) to get an update on the evolving demand scenario, supply-side issues, cost headwinds, etc. The management is cautiously optimistic about demand. However, cost headwinds are material and the company is looking to dilute it through lower discounts, operating leverage, and price rises.

Outlook

Maintain Buy, with a TP of INR8,150/share (~25x Mar'23E consolidated EPS), a 15% discount to its five-year average P/E.

