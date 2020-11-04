Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8145: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti reported double-digit margin (10.3%) in 2Q, which was 80bps higher YoY due to improved operating leverage. The festive season has received an encouraging response with retails up 27% YoY to 96,700 units over the Navratri period. Maruti continues to benefit from its dominance in the entrylevel segment, with the share of first-time buyers increasing to 48% (from 43% YoY). System inventories remain comfortably below the normalised level of 30 days. We reiterate Maruti as our preferred pick in the auto sector. Our estimates largely remain unchanged.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 8,145 (based on 27x Sep-22 EPS (~15% premium to the long-term historic trading multiple). Key risk: an increase in competitive intensity.

