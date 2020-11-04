172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-maruti-suzuki-target-of-rs-8145-hdfc-securities-6066061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8145: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8145 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki


Maruti reported double-digit margin (10.3%) in 2Q, which was 80bps higher YoY due to improved operating leverage. The festive season has received an encouraging response with retails up 27% YoY to 96,700 units over the Navratri period. Maruti continues to benefit from its dominance in the entrylevel segment, with the share of first-time buyers increasing to 48% (from 43% YoY). System inventories remain comfortably below the normalised level of 30 days. We reiterate Maruti as our preferred pick in the auto sector. Our estimates largely remain unchanged.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 8,145 (based on 27x Sep-22 EPS (~15% premium to the long-term historic trading multiple). Key risk: an increase in competitive intensity.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations

