Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 8083: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki

MSIL's 3QFY20 results were in-line with EBITDA margins at 10% (+50bp QoQ). With lower tax rate at 22.3% (PLe 25%) and better operating performance, PAT came in-line at Rs15.4bn. Going forward, the benefit of soft RM price, lower discounts and cost control benefits should drive QoQ margins recovery. With positive demand outlook and controlled inventory levels (even for BS4 vehicles) MSIL is well placed amongst OEMs in light of a) structural shift towards Petrol cars especially in lower CC segments and b) with ~80% of its portfolio is skewed to Petrol making it less prone to cost increase challenges in BS6.

Outlook

Additionally, with prime beneficery of expected rural recovery (~38% of sales), we maintain Buy rating on the stock with revised price target of Rs8,083 (from Rs8,179). We value the stock at 24x Mar-22E EPS.

