Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7777: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Adj. revenue grew 2% YoY to INR196.7b (in-line) in 3QFY19, led by a 2.6% YoY increase in realizations to INR458.9k (our estimate: ~INR454.8k). Volumes, however, declined 0.6% YoY. EBITDA margin shrank 480bp QoQ (-600bp YoY) to 9.8% (our estimate: 13.1%) due to higher discounts (-120bp QoQ), commodity (-100bp QoQ), FX (-50bp QoQ), op. leverage (-150bp QoQ) and one-time staff cost (-25bp QoQ). However, higher other income restricted adj. PAT decline to 17% YoY (at INR14.9b v/s our estimate: INR16.9b). For 9MFY19, revenue grew 9.8% YoY, while EBITDA/PAT declined 5.9%/4.7% YoY.

Outlook

We cut our FY20/21 consol. EPS estimate by 9-10% as we reduce our volume and margin estimate by 110-120bp. The stock trades at 22.3x/18.4x FY20/21E consol. EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR7,777 (22x Mar’21E EPS).

