App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7777: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7777 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Adj. revenue grew 2% YoY to INR196.7b (in-line) in 3QFY19, led by a 2.6% YoY increase in realizations to INR458.9k (our estimate: ~INR454.8k). Volumes, however, declined 0.6% YoY. EBITDA margin shrank 480bp QoQ (-600bp YoY) to 9.8% (our estimate: 13.1%) due to higher discounts (-120bp QoQ), commodity (-100bp QoQ), FX (-50bp QoQ), op. leverage (-150bp QoQ) and one-time staff cost (-25bp QoQ). However, higher other income restricted adj. PAT decline to 17% YoY (at INR14.9b v/s our estimate: INR16.9b). For 9MFY19, revenue grew 9.8% YoY, while EBITDA/PAT declined 5.9%/4.7% YoY.


Outlook


We cut our FY20/21 consol. EPS estimate by 9-10% as we reduce our volume and margin estimate by 110-120bp. The stock trades at 22.3x/18.4x FY20/21E consol. EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR7,777 (22x Mar’21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.