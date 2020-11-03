172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-maruti-suzuki-target-of-rs-7642-prabhudas-lilladher-6060161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7642: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7642 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki


For 2QFY21, MSIL missed revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 6%/10%/9% led by lower ASPs at Rs477k/unit (PLe Rs509k/unit) and other income at Rs6bn (PLe Rs7.5bn). MSIL 2Q retail sales grew ~4% to 320k units (v/s ~2% decline in industry retails). We belive this outperformance will continue with increased share of Rural/CNG mix to ~41%/~11% (v/s 38%/7%). Management sounded confident on maintaing demand momentum for rest of the festive too. We believe MSIL is not only the beneficiery of likley trend of shift towards personal mobility and down trading but also seeing structural shift towards petrol cars especially in lower CC segments. With lowered capex intensity, FCF generation to remain robust at Rs40bn over FY21-22 (v/s Rs19bn in past two years).


Outlook


We cut FY22/23 EPS by 6.5%/0.5% and maintain target multiple to 24x (in-line with 10yr LPA). We maintain Buy rating on the stock with price target of Rs7,642 (unchanged) based on Mar-23 EPS (unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

