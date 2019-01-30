Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7600: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki's Q3FY19 EBITDA plummeted 36.4% YoY to Rs19.3bn, with EBITDA margin coming in at 9.8%, lower 600bp YoY / 550bps QoQ (PLe 13.5%), impacted by operating de-leverage, higher marketing spend, commodity inflation (lag effect) as well as adverse exchange variation. The current slowdown in demand has led to higher discounting and restricted the company's ability to fully pass on the adverse commodity impact through the required price hike, thus negatively impacting margins. With the new Ertiga & WagonR receiving good response and dealer inventory levels down to ~15 days in Jan'19, we expect discounts (which were at all-time high of ~Rs24K/vehicle in Q3FY19) to come off sequentially. Further, given the softening in commodities as well as forex rates, we anticipate margin improvement in the coming quarters. While volumes growth over Q4FY19 is expected to remain muted, we feel this slowdown is temporary in nature and are hoping for some recovery mid FY20 onwards.

Outlook

We remain structurally positive on domestic passenger car industry and Maruti's ability to roll out blockbuster products to maintain its dominant market position. We value the stock at 25x Sep21E EPS We continue to maintain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs7,600.

