you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7400 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki


Maruti’s 3QFY19 results (PAT of Rs.14.9B, -17% YoY) disappointed as EBITDA margins came in at 9.8% (which was significantly below estimates). The OEM offered higher discounts towards the year end to normalize channel inventory, post a weak festive season. Thus, discounts increased to Rs.24.3K in 3Q (from Rs.18.7K QoQ,). Margins were also impacted by a combination of adverse factors including higher Commodity prices (80bps QoQ) and FX impact(30bps), one time gratuity provision of Rs.480m and higher marketing spends.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a reduced one year TP of Rs 7,400 (based on 22x Dec’20 EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations

