you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6950: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6950 in its research report dated July 27, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Net realization increased 7% YoY (+4.6% QoQ) to ~INR489.8k (our estimate: ~INR475k). Net sales were down ~12% YoY (-8% QoQ) to ~INR197.2b (our estimate: ~INR191.3b) due to ~18% YoY volume decline. EBIT margin shrank 5pp YoY (-110bp QoQ) to 5.7% (our estimate: 5.9%) owing to higher depreciation, although the impact of operating deleverage was offset by lower RM cost and favorable FX. Higher other income and lower tax restricted the PAT decline to ~27% YoY to ~INR14.4b (our estimate: ~INR13.8b).


Outlook


MSIL is likely to recover the fastest once current headwinds recede due to its strong product portfolio, increased localization, reducing FX exposure and capex-light business. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

