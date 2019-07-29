App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6842: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6842 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Maruti Suzuki's 1QFY20 results were operationally in-line with margins came in at 10.4%. However, higher other income led to a beat in PAT at Rs14.4bn (PLe: Rs12bn). While we expect demand headwinds to continue to impact domestic volumes (we estimate flat overall volumes in FY20E), we believe MSIL is well placed amongst OEMs in light of, a) structural shift towards Petrol cars especially in lower CC segments, b) with ~78% of its portfolio is skewed to Petrol making it less prone to cost increase challenges in BS6 and c) management's comments on evaluating options in 1.5ltr diesel engines. For FY20E, we estimate volumes to be flat and EBITDA margins to be at 11.6% (-100bp YoY). The benefit of sofetening RM price and forex benefit to be partially offset by higher spends in run up to BS6.


Outlook


We believe, well spread out monsoon would be a single major force in escalating buying sentiments. We value the stock at 23x Mar21E EPS (15% discount to 5 year LPA). We continue to maintain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs6,842.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.