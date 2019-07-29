Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6842: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki's 1QFY20 results were operationally in-line with margins came in at 10.4%. However, higher other income led to a beat in PAT at Rs14.4bn (PLe: Rs12bn). While we expect demand headwinds to continue to impact domestic volumes (we estimate flat overall volumes in FY20E), we believe MSIL is well placed amongst OEMs in light of, a) structural shift towards Petrol cars especially in lower CC segments, b) with ~78% of its portfolio is skewed to Petrol making it less prone to cost increase challenges in BS6 and c) management's comments on evaluating options in 1.5ltr diesel engines. For FY20E, we estimate volumes to be flat and EBITDA margins to be at 11.6% (-100bp YoY). The benefit of sofetening RM price and forex benefit to be partially offset by higher spends in run up to BS6.

Outlook

We believe, well spread out monsoon would be a single major force in escalating buying sentiments. We value the stock at 23x Mar21E EPS (15% discount to 5 year LPA). We continue to maintain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs6,842.

