you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6200: LKP Research

LKP Research is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6200 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.

LKP Research's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL)’s Q1FY20 numbers came in line with our expectations despite volumes reflecting a negative growth of 18% yoy and 12% qoq. Margins came in at 10.4% lower by 450 bps yoy on higher inventory and demand weakness. However, they were a tad better than our expectations on better product mix, cost control and flattish average discount growth. Revenues de-grew by 14% yoy and 9.7% qoq despite higher volume decline, as they were supported by 5% and 3% growth in realisations. EBITDA plunged by 39% yoy and 10% qoq as RM costs to sales (75.2% v/s 70.9% yoy), employee costs to sales (4.6% v/s 3.5% yoy) and other expenses to sales (14.5% v/s 13% yoy) all increased on negative operating leverage and higher advertising and marketing expenses. PAT came in at ₹14.36 bn down 27% yoy on topline de-growth, but was supported by higher other income and lower taxation.


Outlook


lower RM costs and operating leverage at Gujarat plant will provide a positive impact over Q1 levels. In line with subdued Q1 numbers and expectations of a lack luster FY20, we have reduced our volume and margin estimates. Maintain BUY with a reduced target of ₹6,200, valuing at 22x FY21E (currently trading at 19.7x FY21E earnings) earnings of ₹282.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Buy #LKP Research #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations

