Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6200: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL)’s Q1FY20 numbers came in line with our expectations despite volumes reflecting a negative growth of 18% yoy and 12% qoq. Margins came in at 10.4% lower by 450 bps yoy on higher inventory and demand weakness. However, they were a tad better than our expectations on better product mix, cost control and flattish average discount growth. Revenues de-grew by 14% yoy and 9.7% qoq despite higher volume decline, as they were supported by 5% and 3% growth in realisations. EBITDA plunged by 39% yoy and 10% qoq as RM costs to sales (75.2% v/s 70.9% yoy), employee costs to sales (4.6% v/s 3.5% yoy) and other expenses to sales (14.5% v/s 13% yoy) all increased on negative operating leverage and higher advertising and marketing expenses. PAT came in at ₹14.36 bn down 27% yoy on topline de-growth, but was supported by higher other income and lower taxation.

Outlook

lower RM costs and operating leverage at Gujarat plant will provide a positive impact over Q1 levels. In line with subdued Q1 numbers and expectations of a lack luster FY20, we have reduced our volume and margin estimates. Maintain BUY with a reduced target of ₹6,200, valuing at 22x FY21E (currently trading at 19.7x FY21E earnings) earnings of ₹282.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.