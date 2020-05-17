Buy Maruti Suzuki ; target of Rs 5850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5850 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Maruti Suzuki
MSIL’s 4QFY20 result is a mere reflection of the 10 days of lockdown in March, with the worst yet to come in 1HFY21. While the pain of the COVID-19 crisis would result in a very weak FY21, we expect MSIL to come back stronger and recover faster than peers. Volume recovery in 2HFY21 is critical to the stock’s performance. - We downgrade our FY21/FY22 EPS by ~18%/7%. Maintain Buy.
Outlook
The stock trades at 36.6x/21.6x FY21/FY22E consol. EPS. Maintain Buy, with a TP of ~INR5,850 (~25x FY22 consol. EPS).
