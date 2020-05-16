Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 5830: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki

MSIL's 4QFY20 results were operationally weak wherein the company reporting an EBITDA margin at 8.5% (PLe 9.1%). However, gross margin arrived six quarter high at 29.7% despite one time impact of BS4 conversion cost at Rs1.25bn (~60bp). While PBT came in-line at Rs15.8bn, lower tax rate at 18% (PLe 26%) boosted adj PAT at Rs12.9bn (PLe Rs10.9bn). We believe MSIL is not only beneficiery of likley trend of shift towards personal mobility and down trading towards entry level hatchbacks but is also seeing structural shift towards petrol cars especially in lower CC segments. We have cut FY21 EPS by 6% (led by cut in other income) while we maintain FY22 EPS.

Outlook

We maintain Buy rating on the stock with price target of Rs5,830 (from Rs5,848) and value the stock at 23x Mar-22E EPS (unchanged).

