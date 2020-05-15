App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 5810: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5810 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki


We upgrade Maruti Suzuki to a BUY as we believe that the OEM is expected to gain market share in the current downturn, given its dominant position in the entry level/compact car segment, where the co has a market share of 65% (vs. 51% overall). Maruti will benefit from its gasoline driven portfolio as the breakeven for diesel vehicles has further increased after the introduction of BSVI variants. As the company has a robust balance sheet, with cash reserves of ~Rs 400bn (~25% of market cap), we expect the industry leader to withstand the downturn due to its scale and robust balance sheet.


Outlook


We increase our FY21/22E EPS by 4%/flat. We continue to value the stock at 23x on FY22E EPS (which is at a ~5% premium to long term historic average trading multiple) with a TP of Rs 5,810.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 15, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations

