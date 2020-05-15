Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 5810: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5810 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.
We upgrade Maruti Suzuki to a BUY as we believe that the OEM is expected to gain market share in the current downturn, given its dominant position in the entry level/compact car segment, where the co has a market share of 65% (vs. 51% overall). Maruti will benefit from its gasoline driven portfolio as the breakeven for diesel vehicles has further increased after the introduction of BSVI variants. As the company has a robust balance sheet, with cash reserves of ~Rs 400bn (~25% of market cap), we expect the industry leader to withstand the downturn due to its scale and robust balance sheet.
Outlook
We increase our FY21/22E EPS by 4%/flat. We continue to value the stock at 23x on FY22E EPS (which is at a ~5% premium to long term historic average trading multiple) with a TP of Rs 5,810.
