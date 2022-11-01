English
    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 11,200: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,200 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space with market share pegged at ~43.4% and popular models being Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga, etc., among others. Market leader in each sub-segment - cars (63.6%), UV (19.5%), vans (95.7%) • Strong b/s; ~Rs 42,000 crore cash and investment on books as of FY22.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating tracking industry tailwinds of underpenetrated PV segment domestically, benign RM price outlook and robust order book. Upgrading our estimates, we now value MSIL at Rs 11,200 i.e., 32x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 350/share (earlier target price Rs 10,000).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Maruti Suzuki - 31-10-2022 - icici

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
