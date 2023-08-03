Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 11,100: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL)’s 1QFY24 revenues were marginally higher than our (c1%) and consesnus estimates (c2%), however, higher employee costs and other other expenses led to a miss on EBITDA margins (10% vs BBGe: 10.2%; PLe: 10.5%) (which could not be offset by higher gross margin). EBITDA margins expanded by c280bp YoY, but was lower QoQ on lower volumes, higher employee and ooperating expenses. Chip shortage impacted 28k units and MSIL noted that situation is largely normalised now. Going ahead, MSIL hopes to outgrow PV industry’s growth led by its SUV portfolio, increased traction from CNG models and servicing stronger orderbook. We expect MISL to partially re-coup lost market share through faster growth than the industry in UV & MUV segment (for MSIL we build its UV & MUV mix to increase to ~30% in FY24 vs ~21% in FY23). MSIL is well placed to strongly benefit from (1) market share gains and ASP increase coming from higer mix of the new UV portfolio, (2) c260bps increase (over FY23-25E) in EBITDA margins on the back of commodity cost softening, cost control, operating leverage and higher UV share and (3) rural revival.

Outlook

We marginally change our EPS estimates for FY24E by -1.5%, given largely inline numbers and reiterate ‘BUY’ with an unchanged TP of Rs 11,100 at 25x Mar-25E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Maruti Suzuki - 01 -08 - 2023 - prabhu