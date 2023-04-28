 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 11,000: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,000 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space with market share pegged at ~41.3% and popular models being Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga, etc, among others. • Market leader in each sub-segment - cars (63.5%), UV (18.3%), vans (94.4%) • Strong b/s; ~Rs 45,000 crore cash and investment on books as of FY23P.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on MSIL tracking its strong intent to outpace industry growth, going forward. Revising our estimates, we now value MSIL at a target price of Rs 11,000 i.e. 26x P/E (~1x PEG) on FY25E EPS of Rs 422.5/share.