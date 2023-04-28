English
    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 11,000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,000 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space with market share pegged at ~41.3% and popular models being Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga, etc, among others. • Market leader in each sub-segment - cars (63.5%), UV (18.3%), vans (94.4%) • Strong b/s; ~Rs 45,000 crore cash and investment on books as of FY23P.

    Outlook

    We retain our BUY rating on MSIL tracking its strong intent to outpace industry growth, going forward. Revising our estimates, we now value MSIL at a target price of Rs 11,000 i.e. 26x P/E (~1x PEG) on FY25E EPS of Rs 422.5/share.

    Maruti Suzuki - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici

