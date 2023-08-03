Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,920: HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) Q1FY24 PAT at INR 24.8bn was ahead of our estimate of INR 23.5bn even as a lower-than-expected margin was offset by higher-thanexpected other income. Over the last three quarters, MSIL has been on an aggressive launch spree, having launched four new models, viz., Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and the Invicto, in a bid to recover its lost share in UVs, which has now recovered to 23% in Q1 (from 17% YoY); MSIL is now again the market leader in UV segment. The recent success of GV (9-10k units per month) and the higher-than-expected order bookings for Invicto are a case in point; customers are considering Maruti’s products as “worthy contenders” even in the >Rs1500k segment, where few investors were so far doubting the company’s “right to win”. While the impact of MSIL’s decision to acquire SMG shares from SMC is likely to be minimal for the company, we are not sure of its rationale at this stage.

Outlook

Nevertheless, given the new growth opportunities, we continue to maintain our BUY with a revised TP of INR 10,920/share (from INR 10,214 earlier) as we roll forward to June-2025 earnings (from FY25 earlier).

