App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10839: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10839 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Maruti Suzuki


Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) Q1FY19 EBITDA of ~INR33.5bn (up 35.5% YoY) came largely in line with our estimate, but was 2% below consensus on higher raw material cost. Lower other income and higher tax rate led to 9% PAT miss versus our estimate. Demand outlook continues to remain strong with rural sales outpacing urban (trend expected to sustain). Management reiterated volume guidance of double digit growth in FY19 surpassing industry (8-9%). Higher commodity costs continue to remain the key monitorable, in our view. We cut FY20E EPS 2% to account for higher commodity cost pressures.


Outlook


While adverse exchange rate led to higher royalty payment in Q1FY19, we believe going ahead, lower royalty payment riding the new formula is likely to cushion higher commodity costs. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR10,839 (from INR11,049).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.