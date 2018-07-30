Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10839: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) Q1FY19 EBITDA of ~INR33.5bn (up 35.5% YoY) came largely in line with our estimate, but was 2% below consensus on higher raw material cost. Lower other income and higher tax rate led to 9% PAT miss versus our estimate. Demand outlook continues to remain strong with rural sales outpacing urban (trend expected to sustain). Management reiterated volume guidance of double digit growth in FY19 surpassing industry (8-9%). Higher commodity costs continue to remain the key monitorable, in our view. We cut FY20E EPS 2% to account for higher commodity cost pressures.

Outlook

While adverse exchange rate led to higher royalty payment in Q1FY19, we believe going ahead, lower royalty payment riding the new formula is likely to cushion higher commodity costs. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR10,839 (from INR11,049).

