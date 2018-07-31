App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10705: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10705 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Maruti Suzuki's Q1FY19 EBITDA grew by ~44% YoY (on a low base as Q1FY18 was imapcted by GST related uncertainties) to Rs33.5bn, in-line with PLe and EBITDA margin came in at 14.9%, up 160bp YoY and 70bps QoQ (PLe 15%). Revenue growth for the quarter was strong at 28% YoY, albeit on a low base, (up 6% QoQ) to Rs224.6bn. Owing to significantly lower than expected non-operating income at Rs2.7bn (due to higher MTM loss provisions), net profit for the company for the qaurter stood at Rs19.8bn, up 27% YoY, but ~14% below PLe.


Outlook


However, to factor in the commodity pressure, we reduce our margins by 40/60bps for FY19/20E respectively and arrive at target price of Rs10,705.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

