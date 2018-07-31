Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10705: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki's Q1FY19 EBITDA grew by ~44% YoY (on a low base as Q1FY18 was imapcted by GST related uncertainties) to Rs33.5bn, in-line with PLe and EBITDA margin came in at 14.9%, up 160bp YoY and 70bps QoQ (PLe 15%). Revenue growth for the quarter was strong at 28% YoY, albeit on a low base, (up 6% QoQ) to Rs224.6bn. Owing to significantly lower than expected non-operating income at Rs2.7bn (due to higher MTM loss provisions), net profit for the company for the qaurter stood at Rs19.8bn, up 27% YoY, but ~14% below PLe.

Outlook

However, to factor in the commodity pressure, we reduce our margins by 40/60bps for FY19/20E respectively and arrive at target price of Rs10,705.

