Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10700: Motilal Oswal

Jul 29, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10700 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported an in-line operating quarter driven by higher realization. Favorable product lifecycle is likely to drive volumes, market share and margins, whereas moderating commodity prices and favorable FX are expected to boost margins.

Outlook

We maintain our FY23E/FY24E EPS. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR10,700 (premised on ~27x Jun’24E consolidated EPS).

first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:25 pm
