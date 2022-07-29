English
    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10700: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10700 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported an in-line operating quarter driven by higher realization. Favorable product lifecycle is likely to drive volumes, market share and margins, whereas moderating commodity prices and favorable FX are expected to boost margins.



    Outlook


    We maintain our FY23E/FY24E EPS. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR10,700 (premised on ~27x Jun’24E consolidated EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:25 pm
