Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10525: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) stock has underperformed the broader markets (by ~8% v/s BSE Sensex) due to concerns about (a) fuel price inflation, (b) JPY appreciation and (c) slower-than-expected progress so far in parent Suzuki’s alliance with Toyota. The stock underperformance was despite stronger-than-estimated volume growth at ~15% in CY18YTD. In this note, we attempt to address investor concerns about (a) demand impact due to higher fuel prices, (b) cost inflation impact on margins and (c) levers to margins expansion. Key highlights of our assessment:

Outlook

We expect the earnings upgrade cycle for MSIL to continue, driven by higher volumes and margins. Our FY19/20 consolidated EPS is higher by 5%/13% than consensus, led by higher margins. The stock trades at 25.5x/20x FY19/20E consolidated EPS. Maintain Buy with a one-year TP of INR10,525 (~25x Mar-20 core EPS + ~INR1,608 cash/share).

