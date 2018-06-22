App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10500 in its research report dated June 21, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) to witness increased costs due to JPY appreciation. Strong order backlog coupled with robust product pipeline to enable MSIL continue outpacing industry.  Gujarat plant to reach Phase 1 full capacity of 7.5 lakh units by the beginning of 2020.

Outlook
We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 10,500. MSIL remains our preferred pick.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 22, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations #Sharekhan

