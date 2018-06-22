Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) to witness increased costs due to JPY appreciation. Strong order backlog coupled with robust product pipeline to enable MSIL continue outpacing industry. Gujarat plant to reach Phase 1 full capacity of 7.5 lakh units by the beginning of 2020.

We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 10,500. MSIL remains our preferred pick.

