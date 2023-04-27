Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki

We cut our FY24/25 EPS estimates by c3% each, to factor in flattish volume guidance for entry segment cars. Maruti Suzuki (MSIL)’s 4QFY23 revenues were marginally lower than our estimates, while margins were largely in-line and expanded by c70bp QoQ. Chip shortage continued to impact 4Q and led to sales of lower varients, thereby, impacting realisation. Going ahead, MSIL hopes to outgrow PV industry’s growth led by its SUV portfolio, increased traction from CNG models and servicing stronger orderbook. Further, company’s declining market share has likely stabilised in 4QFY23 and we expect improvement in FY24E with likely increase in volume contribution from UVs & MUVs (we build in ~27% mix in FY24 vs ~21% in FY23).

Outlook

We remain positive on MSIL’s growth prospects given (1) market share gains and ASP increase coming from filling white spaces in UV portfolio, (2) c220bps increase (over FY23-25E) in EBITDA margins on the back of commodity cost softening and higher UV share and (3) rural revival. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of Rs 10,300 (Rs 10,600 earlier) at 26x Mar-25E EPS.

