    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,230: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,230 in its research report dated October 31, 2022.

    October 31, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    Maruti’s 2QFY23 EBITDA margin at 9.3% (+210bps QoQ) came ahead of our estimate of 9% largely led by better-than-expected realization, cost reduction efforts and favorable foreign exchange rates. The company’s focus remains on regaining its lost market share (current domestic market share of 41% vs 51% in FY19) through newly launched models, especially in the SUV space - Grand Vitara, new Brezza and upgrades in XL6 & Ertiga. Currently there is strong order backlog of 412k units, of which 130k units are for recently launched models. Though the chip supply is not yet back to 100% levels, management expects it to normalize by this year end. Going ahead, we expect EBITDA improvement led by softening of input costs and benefits of yen depreciation on its imports.


    Outlook


    Considering, strong operational performance in 2Q, we increase our EPS estimates by 8/7% for FY24/25E to factor in (1) margin improvement on the back of Yen depreciation & commodity cost softening and (2) increased realizations to higher exports and UV’s share in the mix. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating with target price of Rs 10,230 at 26x Sep-FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:00 pm
