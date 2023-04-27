Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,214: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Maruti Suzuki

MSIL’s Q4 PAT, at INR 26.2bn, came in slightly below our estimate of INR 27.2bn, due to a slight miss in EBITDA, and higher depreciation and interest burden. While margins were in line with our estimate, the EBITDA miss was due to a lower-than-expected average ASP. In the recent past, the stock has underperformed on concerns of whether MSIL would be able to recover lost share in UVs, given heightened competition. In our view, MSIL seems to be on the right path of recovering back its lost share: it has launched three new models in the SUV segment (Grand Vitara, Jimny and Fronx) in a span of six months. On the back of these new launches, MSIL’s order backlog has now increased to 420k units. Given this and further new launches expected in FY24, MSIL expects to sharply improve its market share to 25% in FY24 in the SUV segment, from 11% in FY23 (already improved to 18% in Q4). Also, MSIL remains a major beneficiary of the recent BS6-phase2 norms as it will drive shift in demand further towards petrol variants. We expect the stock to get rerated once MSIL starts recovering lost market share.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to BUY (from ADD earlier) with a revised TP of INR 10,214 / share (from INR 9,959 earlier) as we roll forward to FY25 earnings (from Sep 2024 earnings).

