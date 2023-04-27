Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,100 : Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

MSIL’s 4QFY23 miss was led by a weak product mix and FX impact. Driven by new products, MSIL is expected to outperform underlying industry growth of 5-7% in FY24, resulting in market share gains and margin recovery. Chip shortages and commodity inflation could pose risks to our estimates. We marginally lower our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 1%/3% to factor in high capex and resultant lower treasury income.



Outlook

The stock trades at 24.3x/21.1x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR10,100/share (premised on 25x Mar’25E consolidated EPS).

