    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,100 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,100 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    April 27, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

    MSIL’s 4QFY23 miss was led by a weak product mix and FX impact. Driven by new products, MSIL is expected to outperform underlying industry growth of 5-7% in FY24, resulting in market share gains and margin recovery. Chip shortages and commodity inflation could pose risks to our estimates. We marginally lower our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 1%/3% to factor in high capex and resultant lower treasury income.


    Outlook

    The stock trades at 24.3x/21.1x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR10,100/share (premised on 25x Mar’25E consolidated EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Apr 27, 2023 04:50 pm