 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10000: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Apr 30, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10000 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

MSIL reported a strong beat in 4QFY22, led by stable commodity prices and lower discounts. Favorable product lifecycle will drive volumes, market share, and margin, whereas the JPY depreciation will dilute the impact of commodity prices in 1HFY23.

Outlook

We raise our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 7%/3%, factoring in a ramp-up in exports and forex changes. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR10,000/share (~27x Jun’24E consolidated EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Apr 30, 2022 09:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.